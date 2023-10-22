IBPS RRB PO interview call letters for officers scale 1, 2, 3 out on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released interview call letters of the recruitment drive of officers scale 1, 2 and 3 (IBPS RRB PO 2023). Candidates who are eligible for the interview round can go to the official website of the institute, ibps.in and download it. Links have been provided below.

IBPS RRB PO interview call letters out on ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO call letters:

Officers scale 1

Officers scale 2

Officers scale 3

The facility to download call letters will remain active till November 11.

Roll number/registration number and date of birth/password are the login credentials required to download the document.

The IBPS PO online Main/Single examination for some posts was held in August and result was announced in September.

The IBPS RRB PO written examination was conducted on September 10. The interview round is scheduled for October/November.

On call letters, candidates can check details about the city and venue, date and time of the interview and other details.

It will also contain instructions for the interview day and the list of documents required (if any).

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the institute.