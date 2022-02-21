ICAI CA exam 2022: May exam registration begins at icai.org

The registration process for Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) May 2022 exams began on Monday, February 21. Candidates who want to appear for the Chartered Accountant examination in May can apply online through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The last date to register for foundation, intermediate & final Examinations is March 13, 2022. The last date for online submission of forms with late fees in March 20.

For the Foundation course, the examination will begin on May 23 and end on May 29. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will begin on May 15 and end on May 22, 2022, while Group II exams will begin on May 24 and end on May 30, 2022.

The Final Course Group 1 exam will begin on May 14 and end on May 21, 2022, while Group II exams will begin on May 23 and end on May 29, 2022. From May 14 to May 17, 2022, the International Taxation Assessment Test will be held.

Here is the direct link to apply

ICAI CA exam 2022: Know how to register

Visit the official website of ICAI CA at www.icai.org

On the homepage click on the examination tab

Register yourself

Fill the application form Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification below:

