The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced ICAI CA Exam 2026 dates to be held from September to November. Candidates who want to appear for the Chartered Accountant examination can check the dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Exam 2026 dates announced for september to november, check schedule on icai.org

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As per the official notice, the intermediate course exam will be held on September 1, 3 and 6, 2026 for Group I and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. The foundation course exam will be held on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. The final course exam for Group 1 will be held on November 2, 4 and 6 and Group 2 on November 9, 11 and 13, 2026.

The International Taxation-Assessment Test will be held on November 11 and 13, and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical exam will be held on November 6, 9, 11 and 13, 2026.

ICAI CA Exam 2026: How to download

To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on ICAI CA Exam 2026 dates notice link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on ICAI CA Exam 2026 dates notice link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI. {{/usCountry}}

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