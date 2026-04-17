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ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 out for Inter, Final exams at eservices.icai.org, download links here

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 has been released. The hall tickets for Intermediate and Final exams are available here. 

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 12:39 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Intermediate and final exams can download the hall ticket through the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 out for Inter, Final exams at eservices.icai.org, download links here

As per the official timetable, the ICAI CA final course examination will be held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. The intermediate examination for Group 1 will be held on May 5, 7 and 9 and Group 2 will be held on May 11, 13 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 for Intermediate course 

Direct link to download ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 for Final course 

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026: How to download

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
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