ICAI ISA AT Exam 2022: Important notice for exam fee released on icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice for ICAI ISA AT Exam 2022. The Institute has decided to carry forward the exam fees of those candidates who could not appear in ISA AT examination that was conducted on January 8, 2022. The official notice is available on the official website of ICAI on icai.org.

The decision has been taken considering the prevailing COVID 19 situation in India, the restrictions imposed by the State Governments & Local Authorities and to protect overall interest and wellbeing of the candidates.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “Considering the prevailing COVID 19 situation in India, the restrictions imposed by the State Governments & Local Authorities and to protect overall interest and wellbeing of the candidates who could not appear in ISA AT examination held today i.e., 8th January, 2022 , it has been decided to carry forward the examination fees of such candidates to the immediate next ISA-AT examination.”

The examination was conducted from 9 am to 1 pm today across the country at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

