ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has extended the registration date for ICMAI CMA June 2023. The registration date for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses have been extended till February 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

As per the official notice released by the Institute, “In pursuance to Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for admission/ registration/ enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final course stands extended up to 10th February, 2023 (Friday) for June 2023 term of examination.”

Direct link to register for ICMAI CMA June 2023

ICMAI CMA June 2023: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on admission tab available at the top of the screen.

A new page will open where candidates can click on the course name.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICMAI.

Official Notice Here

