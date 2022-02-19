Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICMAI intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in, how to check here
competitive exams

ICMAI intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in, how to check here

Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate & final result for December 2021 term.
ICMAI Intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in, how to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate & final result for December 2021 term. All the candidates who have appeared for the December term examination can check the result on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. 

Candidates can check their results through the registration number. The Inter and final papers were based on the 2016 syllabus.

Here is the direct link to check Inter and Final results.

ICMAI Inter and final result: How to check 

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

On the homepage click on that reads,"Result of Intermediate & Final Students for December 2021 Term of Examination is now available"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Key in your registration number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

 

 

Topics
exam result.
