ICMR NIE recruiting for Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 29, 2023 05:22 PM IST

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 8, 5:30 pm on nie.gov.in.

ICMR – National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai is inviting online applications for Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 8, 5:30 pm on nie.gov.in.

Direct link

This recruitment drive is for a total of 33 group B Technical Assistant and 14 group C Laboratory Attendant vacancies. Here are more details:

Technical Assistant (Biostatistics): 6 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Networking): 1 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Programmer): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Research Management): 1 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Social Science): 2 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Public Health): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Field Activities): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering): 2 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Communication): 1 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (Laboratory): 2 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (Air Conditioning): 1 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (Plumber): 1 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (General): 10 vacancies

To check eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, etc, view the notification.

Admit cards of the examination will be out in the third week of November and the written exam is schedule for the fourth week of November.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is 300. women, SC, ST, PwBD, ex servicemen (ESM) candidates are exempted from paying the fee. ICMR employees are not exempted from paying the application fee.

