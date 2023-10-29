ICMR NIE recruiting for Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant vacancies

ICMR – National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai is inviting online applications for Technical Assistant and Laboratory Attendant vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 8, 5:30 pm on nie.gov.in.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant vacancies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link

This recruitment drive is for a total of 33 group B Technical Assistant and 14 group C Laboratory Attendant vacancies. Here are more details:

Technical Assistant (Biostatistics): 6 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Networking): 1 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Programmer): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Research Management): 1 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Social Science): 2 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Public Health): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Field Activities): 5 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering): 2 vacancies

Technical Assistant (Communication): 1 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (Laboratory): 2 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (Air Conditioning): 1 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (Plumber): 1 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-1 (General): 10 vacancies

To check eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, etc, view the notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Admit cards of the examination will be out in the third week of November and the written exam is schedule for the fourth week of November.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is ₹300. women, SC, ST, PwBD, ex servicemen (ESM) candidates are exempted from paying the fee. ICMR employees are not exempted from paying the application fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON