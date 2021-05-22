ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Last date to submit application form today

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close down the application submission window for ICSI CS June Exam 2021 on May 22, 2021. Candidates who still have not submitted their application form for the Chartered Secretary examination can do it through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The window was opened on May 15, 2021.

The window will remain open till 23.59 on May 22, 2021. This facility is for students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for the June 2021 Session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program. The online window for exam form submission has been reopened for the addition of module and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

Also due to the postponement of the examination this facility has been provided as a special case to candidates appearing for the exam. Interested students are advised to make use of this opportunity being granted as a special case, as per applicable fees.

The ICSI CS exam has been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID across the country. The revised schedule has not been released yet. As per the Institute officials, the exam dates will be announced in due course after a review of the Covid-19 situation. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examination.