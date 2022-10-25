IGNOU TEE December 2022 time table revised, check new dates here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE December 2022 revised time table. The time table has been released for December Term End Examination. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check the dates through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The examination will begin on December 2 and will end on January 5, 2023. The December TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the revised sheet, the portal for online submission of exam form for December 2022 TEE has also been opened. Required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your Programme.

The courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on same date and time. The time table is tentative, as per the official notice. Candidates who will appear for the examination can inform about the discrepancy in date sheet by sending the mail to datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

Revised Date Sheet

