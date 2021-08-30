IIFT MBA entrance exam on December 5, apply soon at NTA portal

IIFT’s online entrance exam of MBA (International Business) 2022-24 programme will be held on December 5, the institute has said. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance test will be computer-based and it would be conducted by the national testing agency (NTA).

“NTA will release an official notification for IIFT’s CBT for MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme in newspapers across the country in last week of August 2021 / first week of September 2021 and the registration process for the exam will commence from 1st September 2021 and will last till 15th October 2021,” the institute has said.

“Foreign Nationals/ NRIs may apply for admissions to IIFT’s MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme between 15.01.2022 to 15.03.2022 and would be shortlisted on the basis of their GMAT Scores and Personal Interview at IIFT campus,” it has added.

The exam will cover Quantitative Analysis, Reading Comprehension & Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and General Awareness.

The institute has said that the exam result will be declared by the end of December 2021.

The official NTA portal for IIFT MBA exam is https://iift.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P