CAT 2023 admit card live updates: IIM CAT admit card releasing tomorrow

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will upload admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023) tomorrow, November 7. Candidates can download it from iimcat.ac.in, when released.
Previously, the admit card release date was October 25 but it was later postponed to November.
The entrance test is scheduled for November 26, 2023. After downloading admit cards, candidates are advised to carefully read all the details given on it, including exam day guidelines, paper timings and reporting time.
IIM CAT 2023 dmit card: Exam wil be held in 155 cities
The IIM CAT 2023 examination will be held on November 26 in 155 cities.
Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on November 26, 2023, in three sessions.
“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023”.
IIM CAT 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The admit card of IIM CAT will be released on November 7, 2023.