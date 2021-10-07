Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIM-CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in
competitive exams

IIM-CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2021 admit cards will be available the official website iimcat.ac.in from October 27.
IIM-CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in
Published on Oct 07, 2021 07:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards for the common admissions test (CAT) 2021 will be released on October 27. The CAT 2021 admit cards will be available for download on the scheduled date, 5 pm onwards. The exam will be held on November 28. 

Candidates can download CAT 2021 admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in. In order to download the admit card, candidates have to login to the portal using their registration details.

CAT 2021 would comprise questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Please visit the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information,” reads the official exam notice.

The selection process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat admissions
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates ends on October 8

UPTET 2021 registration begins today at updeled.gov.in

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP