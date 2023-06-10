Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IISER 2023 admit card releasing today at iiseradmission.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2023 05:58 PM IST

Candidates can download the IISER 2023 admit card from the official website at iiseradmission.in after 9 pm.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will release the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 hall ticket on June 10. The IISER Aptitude Test 2023 admit card will be released after 9:00 PM. Candidates will be able to download admit card from the official website at iiseradmission.in.

IISER 2023 admit card releasing today at iiseradmission.in

"The Hall Tickets for IISER Aptitude Test 2023 will be available after 21:00 on 10th June 2023. Applicants have to log into their account to download the Hall Ticket", reads the official website.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17.

IISER 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for IISER Aptitude Test

Key in your login details

Your IISER 2023 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) will be conducted as a computer-based exam. The IAT will have 60 questions, 15 from each of the following categories: biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

