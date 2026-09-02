The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will begin the registration process of IIT GATE 2027 on September 2, 2026. The direct link to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 will be available on or before 7 pm today. Candidates who want to apply for the GATE 2027 examination can do it through the official IIT GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

IIT GATE 2027: Revised registration date announced, to begin today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The registration process will close on September 27, 2026. The extended online registration with late fee window will close on September 5, 2026.

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The correction window will open on October 14 and will close on October 21, 2026. The city allotment details will be available on January 4, 2027.

IIT Madras will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days. The exam will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear in either one or up to two test papers.

Eligibility Criteria

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Candidates must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or must have completed their Bachelor’s degree (of at least three years duration) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply.

How to Apply

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1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT GATE 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for the regular period and ₹1500/- for the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹2000/- for the regular period and ₹2500/- for the extended period. The payment should be made online.