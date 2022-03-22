IIT JAM 2022 scorecard released at jam.iitr.ac.in, check direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the score cards of Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official website of IIT Roorkee at jam.iitr.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022) was conducted on Sunday, February 13 and the result was announced on the March 17.

Direct link to check the score card

IIT JAM 2022 scorecard: Know how to check

Visit official website jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “JAM 2022: Candidate Portal”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the score card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The objective of JAM is to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at IITs and Integrated Ph.D.