IIT JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins on August 7, exam on August 28

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 registration process will begin from August 7 and the last date of registration for JEE Advanced 2022 is August 11. The last date for the submission of fee payment is August 12. Candidates can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IIT JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held on August 28 and the admit card for the IIT JEE Advanced will be out on August 23.

The copy of the candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website on September 1. The provisional answer key will be available on September 3. The result of JEE Advanced will be out September 11.

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined) of JEE (Main) 2022 paper. The percentages of candidates shortlisted for various categories are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 percent is OPEN for all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}