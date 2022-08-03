Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 112 tradesman mate post

Indian Navy has invited online applications for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” Non-Gazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Interested candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website erecruitment.andaman.gov.in or andaman.gov.in.

The Indian Navy will open the application window on August 6, 2022 from 10 am. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 6, 2022 till 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 112 vacancies for the Tradesman Mate post.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 25 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

As far as educational qualifications are concerned,

candidates must have passed 10th standard from a recognized Board or Institutions and must possess a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

All Shortlisted and eligible candidates will appear in a written examination consisting of objective type questions based on the essential qualifications.

The date, time and exact venue of the exam will be communicated to the candidates on registered mobile number or email ID. The examination will be conducted in Port Blair.

The appointment of provisionally selected candidates will be based on the merit position in the written examination. After that satisfactory verification of documents, Medical Examination and other requirements will be taken care of.

Selected candidates will have to serve in the units under administrative control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, however they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval Units or formations as per administrative requirement.