Indian Olympiad Qualifier exam registration closes on Oct 31, know how to apply

The deadline for registering for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) Examinations is October 31. Candidates who wish to register can fill and submit the forms available on the website olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in.

The IOQ examinations in different subjects will be held on three Sundays in the month of January 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), is the nodal agency of the Government of India for implementing the Olympiad programme in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy and Junior Science.

The national Olympiad programme in science subjects culminating in the international Olympiads of 2022 has been disrupted by the COVID19 pandemic. As a result of which the usual three stage process has been condensed into two stage process: a three-and-half hour two-part examination called the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) and an Orientation-cum-Selection Camp (OCSC).

The IOQ will be jointly organised by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT), the Association of Chemistry Teachers (ACT), the Association of Teachers in Biological Sciences (ATBS) and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research) – HBCSE (TIFR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}