IOCL releases admit card for apprenticeship exam on November 21

IOCL will conduct a written exam on November 21 for the selection of apprentices in the pipelines division. The admit cards of the registered candidates have been released.
IOCL to hold written exam on Nov 21 for apprenticeship in pipelines division (Representational image)(HT file)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 11:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conduct a written exam on November 21 for the selection of apprentices in the pipelines division. The IOCL has also released the list of candidates eligible for the written exam. The list of the candidates is available on the official website, iocl.com. The admit cards of the registered candidates have also been released.

IOCL written test: List of eligible candidates

IOCL admit card

“For those candidates whose name are appearing in this list, a written test shall be held on 21.11.2021 at the location mentioned in the Admit Card. Candidates have to download their admit card for written test from the portal https://plapps.indianoil.in/ by logging in the system, which will be open till 21.11.2021 , 0800 hours,” the IOCL has said.

“Please note that candidates without printout of admit card shall not be allowed to appear in the written test. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the terms and conditions mentioned in the admit card before appearing in the written test,” it has added.

Candidates have been advised to mandatorily wear face mask and to ensure social distancing during the examination process. No candidate shall be allowed at the test center without wearing a mask or having a high temperature, the IOCL has instructed candidates.

