Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JCECEB 2022 counselling process begins for JEE Main candidates, details here

JCECEB 2022 counselling process begins for JEE Main candidates, details here

competitive exams
Published on Sep 14, 2022 06:00 PM IST

JCECEB has begun the counselling process for candidates who qualified JEE Main 2022 exam.

JCECEB 2022 counselling process begins for JEE Main candidates
ByHT Education Desk

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has begun the counselling procedure for those who qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). The deadline for the JCECE 2022 counselling process is September 20.Candidates can apply online for the counselling process at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The first state merit list will be released on September 24.From September 21 to 22, candidates can make changes to the application. Check detailed notification here.

Direct link to apply

JCECE 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

Visit the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JCECEB application link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand counselling jee mains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP