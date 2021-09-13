JEE advanced 2021 registration begins today

The registration for the IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, will begin today in the afternoon. The exact time of commencement of the registration has not been announced yet. The registration will begin after the release of the result of the screening test, JEE main. The last date of registration is September 19. The deadline for submission of the application fee is September 20.

JEE advanced 2021 registration portal

JEE main 2021 result live updates

As of now, the national testing agency (NTA) has not announced the JEE main result 2021 for the 4th session.

Meanwhile, online registration for JEE advanced 2021 has been opened for foreign nationals. Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying 10+2 level or equivalent in India can apply.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

To apply for the IIT JEE examination, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees ₹1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and is ₹2800 for other candidates.