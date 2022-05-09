JEE Advanced 2022: List of institutes other than IITs you can apply

While BTech at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is arguably the most preferred choice of JEE Advanced qualified candidates, there are some alternatives available for them.

Some of the top institutes in the country, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) allow students to take JEE Advanced qualified candidates to take admission to undergraduate and dual degree courses.

For IIT admission, after qualifying in JEE Advanced, candidates need to participate in the centralized counselling process held by JoSAA. Here is a list of institutes that admits JEE Advanced qualified students through institute-level counselling.

IISc

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore admits students to its Bachelor of Science (IISc BS) programme through JEE Advanced. The institute recently launched a new course, BTech in Computing and Mathematics.

In addition to JEE Advanced, candidates can get admission to IISc;s BS course through the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel.

IISER

The top 15,000 JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to integrated BS-MS courses offered by IISERs. Like IISc, the institute also allows KVPY aptitude test qualified candidates to take admission. It also conducts the IISER Admission Test or IAT for admission through the State and Central Boards (SCB) channel.

For more information, visit iiseradmission.in.

IIST

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram is another institute that used JEE Advanced scores. Students can apply for three courses – 4-year BTech in Aerospace Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering (Avionics), and 5-Year dual degree (BTech+ Master of Science/Master of Technology) – on the basis of JEE Advanced result.

IIPE

Indian Institute of Petroleum also uses JEE Advanced as the eligibility test for UG admissions. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering programmes offered by the institute. The admission process will begin after JEE Advanced results are out.

RGIPT

JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to BTech and dual degree courses offered by Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT).

The institute offers eight BTech programmes and two Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programmes.

