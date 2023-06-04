JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 moderate to difficult, says expert in analysis

The first sift of JEE Advanced 2023 organised by IIT Guwahati for admission to the 23 IITs was held on 4th June,2023. The exam has two papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both are compulsory. The second sitting (Paper-2) will be held between 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced 2023 live updates.

Analysis of JEE Advanced (Paper-1) Morning Session: 9:00 am -12:00 noon:

JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 analysis (Raj K Raj/ HT)

Total Marks of Paper 1 was 180

The Paper had (51) questions with 17 questions in each subject.

The Paper-1 had three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each Part was 60.

In each part there were Four sections:

Sec-I (Max. marks-12)

Sec-II (Max. Marks-12)

Sec-III (Max. marks-24)

Sec-IV (Max. marks-12)

Sec-I had three questions with four options in which ONE OR MORE THAN ONE option(s) were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only (all) the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -2 In all other cases

Sec-II had four questions with four options in which only ONE option was correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 If only the correct option is chosen

Zero Marks: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-III had six questions of Numerical Based (Non-Negative Integer Type)

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 for the correct answer

Zero Marks: 0 in all other cases

Sec-IV had four questions with each question of match list type i.e. Match List-I to List-II. List-I had 4 questions to be matched to List-II which had 5 options. One or more than one options were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 in case all options are correct,

Zero Marks: 0 if none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Paper-1: Immediate reaction of students :

Students found the overall level of paper moderate to difficult level but not easy.

Some students have reported Physics was Easy, Chemistry was Moderate, but Maths was relatively difficult.

Chemistry was not balanced as per students. Inorganic Chemistry had few questions which were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Chemical Kinetics, Ionic & Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Atomic Structure. Thermodynamics (with more than one question). In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, Oxygen containing Compounds, some named reactions were also asked. Mixed concepts questions were asked. This section was reported Moderate as per students. More weightage given to Organic Chemistry.

Physics: More weightage was given to chapters like Kinematics, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics, Capacitors, Current Electricity, Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Electrostatics. Overall, Physics was Easy as compared to the other two subjects as per students. This was a Balanced Section as per students.

Mathematics was tricky & difficult as per students. There were tricky and lengthy questions from Vectors and 3D Geometry. There were questions from Functions, Matrices, Ellipse, Statistics & Probability. Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers, 3-D Geometry, Parabola. Students felt this section was the Toughest.

No mistakes have been reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

Author Ramesh Batlish is Managing Partner, FIITJEE Noida Centre. Views expressed here are personal.

