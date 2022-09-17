JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result out at jeeadv.ac.in, get link here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result has been announced at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result is available on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Qualified candidates can fill their choices for Architecture programmes in IITs on the JoSAA portal from 6:00 PM on September 17, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check the result

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AAT 2022 result link

Key in your log in credentials

Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.