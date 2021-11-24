Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, will be held as per a new syllabus from 2023, an update on the official website of the JEE advanced 2021, jeeadv.ac.in notifies.
JEE advanced: IIT entrance exam to be held as per new syllabus from 2023(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, will be held as per a new syllabus from 2023, an update on the official website of the JEE advanced 2021, jeeadv.ac.in notifies. The new syllabus has been released for students on the website two years in advance.

JEE advanced 2023 new syllabus

JEE advanced is the only entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.

Candidates who qualify the JEE main 2021, a screening test for IIT entrance exam and a qualifying exam for admission to NIT+, are eligible to appear in JEE advanced only if they fulfil certain additional conditions related to the academic qualification. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirements pertaining to academic qualifications were relaxed this year. 

