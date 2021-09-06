JEE Main 2021 answer key live update: Know how, where to download
- JEE Main 2021 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is highly expected that the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key and the final result on or before September 10.
JEE Main 2021 answer key is expected anytime soon. It is highly expected that the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key and the final result on or before September 10 as the registration for the JEE Advanced begins on September 11. JEE main is the preliminary exam through which candidates are shortlisted for JEE Advanced.
Amid reports of JEE Main exam scam, students are worried if the JEE main answer key and the result will be announced on time or will be delayed. The announcements related to the engineering entrance exam, from registration till the commencement of admission, will be made by the NTA through its official website. Students should therefore wait for an official announcement regarding the answer key.
JEE Main 2021 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 06 Sep 2021 07:48 AM
JEE main answer key soon: JEE advanced registration begins on Sept 11
The registration for JEE advanced 2021, the IIT entrance exam, will begin on September 11. The registration will be done at jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Kharagpur will organise the IIT entrance exam this year.
-
Mon, 06 Sep 2021 07:28 AM
JEE main 2021 answer key: Important points for students
- Students will be given a chance to challenge the answer key, if they have relevant documents to support it
- After considering the challenges raised by candidates in the answer key, NTA will release a final answer key
- The JEE Main result will be finalized based on the new answer key
- The all India rank of the JEE Main 2021 will be released
-
Mon, 06 Sep 2021 07:20 AM
JEE Main answer key 2021: Know how, where to download
- Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE main 2021 answer key
- Download the answer key
- Check the answers and the questions
- Raise objections, if there is any
- Submit the objection along with representation
- Wait for the final answer key to be released by the NTA
-
Mon, 06 Sep 2021 07:17 AM
JEE Main 2021 answer key expected soon
JEE main answer key is expected soon. The answer key will be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates should refer to the official websites for updates on the exam and should avoid social media messages.