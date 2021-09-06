JEE Main 2021 answer key live update: Know how, where to download

JEE Main 2021 answer key is expected anytime soon. It is highly expected that the national testing agency (NTA) will release the answer key and the final result on or before September 10 as the registration for the JEE Advanced begins on September 11. JEE main is the preliminary exam through which candidates are shortlisted for JEE Advanced.

Amid reports of JEE Main exam scam, students are worried if the JEE main answer key and the result will be announced on time or will be delayed. The announcements related to the engineering entrance exam, from registration till the commencement of admission, will be made by the NTA through its official website. Students should therefore wait for an official announcement regarding the answer key.

JEE Main 2021 answer key will be available on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.