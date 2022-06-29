JEE Main 2022 session 1 paper analysis of June 29 forenoon shift

JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 29th June 2022. There were total 90 questions in paper 1 and total marks was 300. Five out of 10 numerical questions were to be attempted in each section, making the total number of questions that students had to attempt 75.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 29th June ,2022 (Forenoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Tough level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections & Algebra. Some good questions asked from Chapters like Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Mathematical Reasoning, Probability, Matrices, Progressions, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse, 3 D Geometry, Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Differential Equations. Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported Lengthy & Tricky.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motions, Heat & Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Ray & Wave Optics, Semiconductors & SHM. Few Numerical based questions were Easy. Overall, this section was balanced as per students.

Chemistry – Easy Level. More weightage given to Inorganic & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Mole Concept, Ionic Equilibrium. Questions covered Chemistry in Everyday Life, Environmental Chemistry, d- block, Aldehydes & Ketones, Alcohols, Phenols, Biomolecules, Chemical Bonding, Solutions, Atomic Structure. Fact based questions from NCERT were easy.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Chemistry was Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)

