JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Latest updates on answer key, results
- JEE Main 2023 Session 2 answer key and results will be announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Latest updates below:
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 soon. It will be issued on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Question papers and candidates responses will be published along with JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key. After releasing answer keys, NTA will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee per questions. Based on candidates' feedback, changes, if required, will be made in the final answer key.
After that, JEE Main session 2 result will be announced. The all India rank list of JEE Main 2023 will be issued along with results.
Follow this blog for latest updates on JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key and more.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 17 Apr 2023 10:53 AM
Where to check JEE Main answer key
Candidates can check their JEE Main answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-
Mon, 17 Apr 2023 10:52 AM
JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key soon
JEE Mains 2023 session 2 provisional answer key will be issued soon.