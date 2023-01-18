JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Mian Session 1 examination. Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 1 examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 2023. JEE Main 2023 admit card live updates.

Candidates can download the city intimation slip through their application number and date of birth.

Here's the direct link to download the JEE Main 2023 session 1 advanced city intimation

JEE Main 2023 session 1: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

