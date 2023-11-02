Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main 2024: Check out the syllabus, exam dates and deadline here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2023 12:28 PM IST

According to a press release by the NTA, the window to submit the online applications is open till Nov 30, 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2024 and announced the opening of the window to submit online applications for JEE (Main) 2024.

The examination will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The result of the examination will be declared on the NTA website on February 12, 2024.(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

According to a press release by the NTA, the window to submit the online applications is open till Nov 30, 2023, and the examination will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The result of the examination will be declared on the NTA website on February 12, 2024.

The following is the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2024 as announced by the NTA.

Mathematics:

SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONSINTEGRAL CALCULUS
COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONSDIFFRENTIAL EQUATIONS
MATRICES AND DETERMINANTSCO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY
PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONSTHREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONSVECTOR ALGEBRA
SEQUENCE AND SERIESSTATISTICS AND PROBABILITY
LIMIT, CONTINUITY, AND DIFFERENTIABILITYTRIGONOMETRY                                                           

Physics:

PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENTELECTROSTATICS
KINEMATICSCURRENT ELECTRICITY
LAWS OF MOTIONMAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT AND MAGNETISM
WORK, ENERGY, AND POWERELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION AND ALTERNATING CURRENTS
ROTATIONAL MOTIONELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES
GRAVITATIONOPTICS
PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS                                        DUAL NATURE OF MATTER AND RADIATION
THERMODYNAMICSATOMS AND NUCLEI
KINETIC THEORY OF GASESELECTRONIC DEVICES
OSCILLATIONS AND WAVESEXPERIMENTAL SKILLS

Chemistry:

Physical Chemistry

SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRYSOLUTIONS
ATOMIC STRUCTUREEQUILIBRIUM
CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTUREREDOX REACTIONS AND ELECTROCHEMISTRY
CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICSCHEMICAL KINETICS

Inorganic Chemistry

CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS AND PERIODICITY IN PROPERTIESD - and F- BLOCK ELEMENTS                                               
P- BLOCK ELEMENTSCO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS

Organic Chemistry

PURIFICATION AND CHARACTERISATION OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDSORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING OXYGEN
SOME BASIC PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRYORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN
HYDROCARBONSBIOMOLECULES
ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING HALOGENSPRINCIPLES RELATED TO PRACTICAL CHEMISTRY                      

The syllabus for JEE (Main) Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was also announced. Apart from Mathematics, Aptitude & Drawing Test for B.Arch and Aptitude & Planning for B. Planning will be conducted.

Candidates can refer the official NTA website for detailed syllabus breakup information.

