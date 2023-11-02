JEE Main 2024: Check out the syllabus, exam dates and deadline here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2024 and announced the opening of the window to submit online applications for JEE (Main) 2024.
According to a press release by the NTA, the window to submit the online applications is open till Nov 30, 2023, and the examination will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The result of the examination will be declared on the NTA website on February 12, 2024.
The following is the syllabus for JEE (Main) 2024 as announced by the NTA.
Mathematics:
|SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS
|INTEGRAL CALCULUS
|COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
|DIFFRENTIAL EQUATIONS
|MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS
|CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY
|PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS
|THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
|BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONS
|VECTOR ALGEBRA
|SEQUENCE AND SERIES
|STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY
|LIMIT, CONTINUITY, AND DIFFERENTIABILITY
|TRIGONOMETRY
Physics:
|PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT
|ELECTROSTATICS
|KINEMATICS
|CURRENT ELECTRICITY
|LAWS OF MOTION
|MAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT AND MAGNETISM
|WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER
|ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION AND ALTERNATING CURRENTS
|ROTATIONAL MOTION
|ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES
|GRAVITATION
|OPTICS
|PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS
|DUAL NATURE OF MATTER AND RADIATION
|THERMODYNAMICS
|ATOMS AND NUCLEI
|KINETIC THEORY OF GASES
|ELECTRONIC DEVICES
|OSCILLATIONS AND WAVES
|EXPERIMENTAL SKILLS
Chemistry:
Physical Chemistry
|SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY
|SOLUTIONS
|ATOMIC STRUCTURE
|EQUILIBRIUM
|CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTURE
|REDOX REACTIONS AND ELECTROCHEMISTRY
|CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS
|CHEMICAL KINETICS
Inorganic Chemistry
|CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS AND PERIODICITY IN PROPERTIES
|D - and F- BLOCK ELEMENTS
|P- BLOCK ELEMENTS
|CO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS
Organic Chemistry
|PURIFICATION AND CHARACTERISATION OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS
|ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING OXYGEN
|SOME BASIC PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRY
|ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN
|HYDROCARBONS
|BIOMOLECULES
|ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING HALOGENS
|PRINCIPLES RELATED TO PRACTICAL CHEMISTRY
The syllabus for JEE (Main) Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) was also announced. Apart from Mathematics, Aptitude & Drawing Test for B.Arch and Aptitude & Planning for B. Planning will be conducted.
Candidates can refer the official NTA website for detailed syllabus breakup information.