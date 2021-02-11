JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now

JEE main admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains for the February session on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions this year. The first session is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

Direct link to download JEE main admit card 2021:

Link 1

Link 2

Link 3

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati,” reads the official notice.

How to download JEE main admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.