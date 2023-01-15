JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE hall tickets soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 soon. The NTA JEE hall ticket is schedule to release in third week of January. Candidates who have applied to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The correction window was closed on January 14, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released anytime soon. JEE Main exam will be conducted in two shifts. For latest updates on admit card, exam city and other details, check below: