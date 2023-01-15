JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE hall tickets soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 soon. The NTA JEE hall ticket is schedule to release in third week of January. Candidates who have applied to appear in the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The correction window was closed on January 14, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released anytime soon. JEE Main exam will be conducted in two shifts. For latest updates on admit card, exam city and other details, check below:
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:32 AM
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:11 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 08:52 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:53 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:49 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 07:03 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:28 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 05:51 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:55 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 04:28 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:04 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:57 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:15 PM
JEE Mains 2023: Two sessions to be conducted
The JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session. The candidates will thus benefit in the following ways:
1. This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt.
2. In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time.
3. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year.
4. If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as the Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one entire year.
5. A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) - 2023 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of the Merit List/ Ranking.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 12:28 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 12:09 PM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:52 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:39 AM
JEE Mains Admit Card Session 1: Eligibility criteria for admission
For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For SC / ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65% in the Class 12 examination.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:21 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:11 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:06 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 11:01 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:56 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:51 AM
JEE Mains 2023: Why exam is conducted
Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:46 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:42 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:36 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:32 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:26 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:22 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:18 AM
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 10:13 AM
