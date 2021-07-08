JEE Main Exam 2021: Last date today to register for Session 3, how to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 on July 8, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date of fee payment is till 11.50 pm, July 8.

As per the notice, the examination will be conducted from July 20 to July 25, 2021. The admit card details would be announced by the Agency later. Candidates who have applied earlier for April/ May session can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) during the period from July 6 to July 8, 2021 for (postponed) April session and July 9 to 12, 2021 for (postponed) May session.

JEE Main Exam 2021: How to apply

Candidates who have want to appear for the examination can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main Exam 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration or login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Due to limited time, the Agency will not open the correction window and so candidates have to be extremely careful while filling up the application form.