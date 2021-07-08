Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2021: Last date today to register for Session 3, how to apply here
competitive exams

JEE Main Exam 2021: Last date today to register for Session 3, how to apply here

JEE Main Exam 2021 registration ends today, July 8, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of jeemain.nta.nic.in. Steps to apply is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:51 AM IST
JEE Main Exam 2021: Last date today to register for Session 3, how to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 on July 8, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date of fee payment is till 11.50 pm, July 8.

As per the notice, the examination will be conducted from July 20 to July 25, 2021. The admit card details would be announced by the Agency later. Candidates who have applied earlier for April/ May session can modify their particulars (session, category, subject, etc.) during the period from July 6 to July 8, 2021 for (postponed) April session and July 9 to 12, 2021 for (postponed) May session.

JEE Main Exam 2021: How to apply

Candidates who have want to appear for the examination can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• Click on JEE Main Exam 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration or login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Due to limited time, the Agency will not open the correction window and so candidates have to be extremely careful while filling up the application form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main april exam jee mains national testing agency

Related Stories

admissions

JEE Main 2021 3rd phase: Window to apply reopens, direct link to register

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:54 PM IST
competitive exams

After JEE Main schedule is finalised, students await NEET date

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:06 PM IST
competitive exams

JEE Main Exam 2021: Exam dates released on nta.ac.in, check imp guidelines

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP