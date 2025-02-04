JEE Main Exam 2025: Link to view exam cities for Session 2 available at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has made JEE Main 2025 exam cities link active for candidates to check. The exam cities link for Session 2 is available to candidates on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 Answer Key News Live Updates JEE Main Exam 2025: Link to view exam cities for Session 2 available, link here

Candidates who want to register for the JEE Main Exam Session 2 can check the examination cities on the JEE official website by following the steps given below.

JEE Main Exam 2025: How to check exam city list

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Session 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the JEE Main 2025 exam cities link.

4. Click on the link and again a new page will open.

5. Now enter the details asked for and click on submit.

6. The exam city details will be displayed on the screen.

7. Keep a screenshot of the page for further need.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination registration process started on February 1, 2025. The last date to apply is February 25, 2025. The Session 2 examination will be held between April 1 to April 8, 2025. The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the JEE Main portal at appropriate time.

Those candidates who have applied for Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE Main Session 2 are required to login with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE Main 2025 session 2 as applicable. They can only chooose the paper, medium of the examination, choice of cities for examination and pay the examination fees for the present session.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply

A candidate is allowed to fill only one application form. Those who are found having more than one application number will be considered practising unfair means. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE.