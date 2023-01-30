JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Engineering (paper 1) exam today, check dress code

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold JEE Main for Engineering aspirants today. On January 30, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards for JEE Main January 30 exam are available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must bring a copy of the JEE Main admit card (colour printed on A4 paper) along with an original photo ID proof and copies of the passport size photo uploaded with the form to the exam venue. They must follow the dress code prescribed on the admit card and other exam day guidelines mentioned on it. Candidates must reach the exam venue following the reporting time shown on admit cards.

JEE Main paper analysis, students' reaction will be available at the end of eah shift. Follow latest updates below.