JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Live: Day 2, shift 1 underway, paper analysis soon

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the second day of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 today, April 8. The exam is being held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates have to carry their JEE Main admit cards along with other prescribed documents and reach the exam centre as per reporting time.

They need to follow the JEE Mains dress code specified on the admit cards. A list of allowed and banned items is also mentioned on admit cards.

Analysis of JEE Main 2023 session 2, day 2 paper shared by experts and candidates will be made available at the end of each shift. Follow this blog for all updates.