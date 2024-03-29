Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
    JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 2 hall tickets releasing soon

    Mar 29, 2024 10:54 AM IST
    JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 2 hall tickets awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    jee mains 2024 admit card live: nta jee session 2 hall tickets, exam city, direct link, latest news at jeemain.nta.ac.in

    JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 soon. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examinations can download the admit card for Paper I and Paper 2 from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I and on April 12, 2024 for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm....Read More

    The examination will be conducted in about 319 cities throughout the country including 22 Cities outside India

    JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip was released on March 27, 2024. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 29, 2024 10:54 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 admit card: Login credentials required

    Login credentials required to download JEE Mains 2024 admit card is listed here.

    Application number

    Date of Birth

    Mar 29, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: Exam dates

    The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I and on April 12, 2024 for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

    Mar 29, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    JEE Mains: How to download admit card for Session 2

    Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Click on JEE amins admit card 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 29, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: Where to check admit card

    Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examinations can download the admit card for Paper I and Paper 2 from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Mar 29, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: Date and time

    JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card exact date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. But as per official brochure, the JEE Session 2 admit card will be released 3 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

