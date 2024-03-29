JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 2 hall tickets releasing soon
JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 soon. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examinations can download the admit card for Paper I and Paper 2 from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I and on April 12, 2024 for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The examination will be conducted in about 319 cities throughout the country including 22 Cities outside India
JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip was released on March 27, 2024. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website.
JEE Mains 2024 admit card: Login credentials required
Login credentials required to download JEE Mains 2024 admit card is listed here.
Application number
Date of Birth
JEE Mains Session 2: Exam dates
JEE Mains: How to download admit card for Session 2
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Click on JEE amins admit card 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains 2024: Where to check admit card
JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: Date and time
JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card exact date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. But as per official brochure, the JEE Session 2 admit card will be released 3 days prior to the commencement of the examination.