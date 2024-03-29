JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 2 hall tickets releasing soon

Live

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Session 2 hall tickets awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

jee mains 2024 admit card live: nta jee session 2 hall tickets, exam city, direct link, latest news at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 soon. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examinations can download the admit card for Paper I and Paper 2 from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I and on April 12, 2024 for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm....Read More

The examination will be conducted in about 319 cities throughout the country including 22 Cities outside India JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip was released on March 27, 2024. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, direct link and other details.