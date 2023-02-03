JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Raise objections till February 4 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 on February 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Session 1 answer key through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The objection window was opened on February 2 and will close on February 4, 2023. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The Payment for processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

As per the official notice, challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

The agency will prepare the result based on the revised final answer key. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. For more related details can be checked on the official site of NTA JEE.

