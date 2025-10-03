JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: When, where to apply for NTA JEE exam?
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: NTA JEE exam registration will begin in October. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration dates and other details.
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started JEE Mains Registration 2025. The registration date have also not been released yet. The Agency will release the registration dates and other details on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process will begin in October 2025, read the official notice. However, the dates have not been announced....Read More
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
JEE mains exam will be held in two sessions- first session in January 2026 and second session in April 2026. The exam will likely be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Follow the blog for latest updates on registration dates, how to apply and other details.
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Advisory to candidates
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: To streamline the process for JEE (Main) 2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance/ before applying for the JEE (Main)-2026, in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage:-
(a) Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.
(b) UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.
( c) Category Certificate- The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Applying for session 2, details here
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2025), the candidate can log in and pay the Examination Fee for Session 2 during that period. If candidate wishes to apply only for Session-2 (April 2025), he can register later, when application form for Session-2 (April 2025) is active.
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Details to know before applying for Session 1
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: A candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2025) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2025) separately (using same application number) along with the fee payment, for which separate notification will be issued.
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: List of websites
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: How to apply?
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: All those candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: NTA JEE exam in two shifts on all days
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Exam to be held in 2 sessions
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Know about Paper 1, 2
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Exam comprises of two papers
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Registration to begin in October
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Where to check registration dates?
JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: Date and time
