JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: When, where to apply for NTA JEE exam?

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started JEE Mains Registration 2025. The registration date have also not been released yet. The Agency will release the registration dates and other details on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process will begin in October 2025, read the official notice. However, the dates have not been announced....Read More

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE mains exam will be held in two sessions- first session in January 2026 and second session in April 2026. The exam will likely be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

