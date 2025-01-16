JEECUP 2025: UP polytechnic entrance test, UPJEE, registration begins, link to apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the online registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) for admission to Polytechnic and Post Diploma Industrial Safety courses. JEECUP 2025: UP polytechnic entrance test,(UPJEE) registration begins(Official website screenshot)

Candidates can apply for UPJEE 2025 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 application portal

The application deadline is April 30. The form correction window will open on May 1 and close on May 6. The admit card will be released on May 14.

The exam for groups A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L and K1 to K8 will begin on May 20 and end on May 28.

Provisional answer keys will be released on June 2 and objections will be invited till June 4.

JEECUP will announce the UPJEE 2025 results on June 10.

JEECUP will conduct the UPJEE 2025 counselling in three phases, and the detailed schedule will be announced later. The last date for admission is July 31.

The council said this schedule is tentative and may be changed later.

The application fee for JEECUP 2025 exam is ₹300 for general and OBC groups.

For SC and ST candidates, the application fee is ₹200.

Candidates can check the information bulletin for details about the application process, eligibility criteria, course-wise exam pattern and more.

The candidate should be at least 14 years old on July 1, 2025. This means they should be born on or before July 1, 2011.

There will be four options for objective-type questions, and only one answer will be correct. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer. There is no negative marking in the exam.

In a situation where two answers are found to be correct or the question is wrong, those who attempt the question will get full marks.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.