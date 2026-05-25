JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check UP Polytechnic hall tickets when released?

The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks.

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