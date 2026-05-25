Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check UP Polytechnic hall tickets when released?

    By Papri Chanda
    Updated on: May 25, 2026 9:28:02 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UP Polytechnic hall tickets will be out likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more.

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check UP Polytechnic hall tickets when released?
    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check UP Polytechnic hall tickets when released?

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP exam, scheduled for May 15 to 22, 2026, has been postponed. The UPJEE examination will now be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026.

    The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

    If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to check and more.

    ...Read More

    The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

    If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 25, 2026 9:28:01 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

    May 25, 2026 9:24:06 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?

    Visit the official website of JEECUP.

    Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your admit card will be released.

    Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 25, 2026 9:20:10 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Marking scheme

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.

    May 25, 2026 9:16:05 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Paper pattern

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

    May 25, 2026 9:12:34 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Revised exam date

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The JEECUP exam, scheduled for May 15 to 22, 2026, has been postponed. The UPJEE examination will now be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026.

    May 25, 2026 9:08:40 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

    May 25, 2026 9:02:35 AM IST

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been announced yet.

    Home Education competitive exams JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check UP Polytechnic hall tickets when released?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes