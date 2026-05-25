JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check UP Polytechnic hall tickets when released?
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UP Polytechnic hall tickets will be out likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP exam, scheduled for May 15 to 22, 2026, has been postponed. The UPJEE examination will now be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026....Read More
The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.
If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks.
Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to check and more.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of JEECUP.
Click on JEECUP Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be released.
Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Marking scheme
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Paper pattern
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The examination will be an objective-type multiple-choice question paper. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Revised exam date
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The JEECUP exam, scheduled for May 15 to 22, 2026, has been postponed. The UPJEE examination will now be held between June 2 to June 9, 2026.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the hall tickets have not been announced yet.