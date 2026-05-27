JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UP Polytechnic hall tickets releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit Card 2026 today, May 27, 2026. The Uttar Pradesh polytechnic exam hall tickets will be released in the evening. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card when released through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. ...Read More

The UPJEE will be held from June 2 to June 9, 2026. The exam will comprise of objective type multiple questions. Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper will contain 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Each question will have four answer options, and four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. If a question is incorrect or two correct answers are answered, the candidate who solved that question will be awarded four marks. The facility to mark questions that need to be attempted later or again will also be available.

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