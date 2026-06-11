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JEECUP Answer Key 2026 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to download here

JEECUP Answer Key 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the provisional key is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 02:43 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has released the JEECUP Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh polytechnic exam can download the answer key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Answer Key 2026 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to download here

The Council has also opened the objection window for JEECUP on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key using the steps below.

Direct link to download JEECUP Answer Key 2026

JEECUP Answer Key 2026: How to download

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / JEECUP Answer Key 2026 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to download here
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