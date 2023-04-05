Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand JSSC PGT TGT registration process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 01:38 PM IST

The JSSC PGT TGT registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 3120 PGT and TGT posts today April 5. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to submit the applictaion fee till April 6.

The JSSC PGT TGT application correction window will be activated on April 10 to April 12, 2023.

The application fee is 100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs50 as application fees.

Jharkhand JSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the applictaion link

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Direct link to check regular vacancies

Direct link to check backlog vacancies

jharkhand recruitment jobs
