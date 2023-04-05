Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 3120 PGT and TGT posts today April 5. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to submit the applictaion fee till April 6.

Jharkhand JSSC PGT TGT registration process to begin today at jssc.nic.in

The JSSC PGT TGT application correction window will be activated on April 10 to April 12, 2023.

The application fee is ₹100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs50 as application fees.

Jharkhand JSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the applictaion link

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

