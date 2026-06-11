The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. The answer key link is available to candidates on the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat, raise objection till June 12

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The provisional answer key, along with the question paper and recorded responses, has been made available on the official website, enabling candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores before the results are declared. An objection facility has also been provided, through which challenges against any answer key can be submitted online until June 12, 2026.

As per the public notice issued by NTA, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key are being allowed to raise objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The answer key challenge window has been opened on June 10, 2026, and objections can be submitted up to 10:00 PM on June 12, while the fee payment facility will remain available until 11:50 PM on June 12, 2026. Challenges submitted without successful payment or after the prescribed deadline will not be accepted for review.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The objections received from candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the JIPMAT 2026 result will be prepared and declared. It has also been stated that no individual candidate will be informed separately about the acceptance or rejection of objections, and the decision taken by the experts will be treated as final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The objections received from candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the JIPMAT 2026 result will be prepared and declared. It has also been stated that no individual candidate will be informed separately about the acceptance or rejection of objections, and the decision taken by the experts will be treated as final. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to download JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 How to Check JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to download JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 How to Check JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visit the official JIPMAT portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visit the official JIPMAT portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Click on the Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Log in using the application number, password, and security captcha.

Click on View Question Paper to check recorded responses.

Select “Click to View/Challenge Answer Key” to access the provisional answer key.

Review the answers carefully and identify any discrepancies.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JIPMAT.

Official Notice Here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON