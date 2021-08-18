JIPMER hall ticket for senior resident exam released at jipmer.edu.in

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the admit card of the recruitment examination for senior residents. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document. They should bring a copy of their to admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the admit card for the exam of Senior Resident

How to download the JIPMER senior residents exam hall ticket

Visit the official website of JIMPER at www.jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads ’HALL TICKET LINK - RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT ON REGULAR BASIS FOR PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL’.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Hall Ticket link

Key in your Credentials and Login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy for future reference