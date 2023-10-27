JKPSC exam date for Assistant Professor Medical, other posts announced, some exams postponed

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced exam dates for Assistant Professor vacancies in Medical and some other disciplines. Candidates can go to jkpsc.nic.in and check it.

JKPSC exam date for Assistant Professor Medical, other posts out(HT FILE)

As per the notification, the exam will be held on October 29, Sunday, in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here is the detailed time table:

Morning shift Afternoon shift Assistant Professor, Anatomy Casualty Medical Officer Assistant Professor, ENT Librarian with a Degree in Library Science (Central Library) Assistant Professor, Orthopedics Assistant Professor, Dentistry Assistant Professor, Dermatology Venereology & Leprosy - Assistant Professor, Community Medicine - Medical Record Officer (Allied Ancillary Section) (Central Record Section) - Assistant Professor, Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases - Assistant Professor, Anesthesiology -

The commission said that the written examination for rest of disciplines will be conducted on November 3 and 4, and the detailed schedule will be notified separately. Further, it informed that exams for Assistant Professor, Rural Training Health Centre (I/C RTHC) in GMC Handwara/Udhampur, Assistant Professor, Rural Training Health Centre, Medical Officer Health-Cum-Lecturer in GMC Doda/Baramulla, Assistant Professor, Rural Training Health Centre in GMC Rajouri, Assistant Professor, Urban Training Health Centre (Medical Officer Health cum Lecturer) in GMC Baramulla/Kathua and Assistant Professor Urban Training Health Centre (I/C UTHC) in GMC Udhampur /Handwara/Doda have been postponed until further notice.

The examinations on October 29 will be held at examination halls in the office premises of the J&K Public Service Commission at Solina, Srinagar and Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar in Jammu.

Admit cards of the exam was supposed to be out at 6 pm on October 26. Candidates are advised to login to their dashboards for further details. Those who are unable to download it can also approach the commission's office in Jammu or Shrinagar, JKPSC said.

Here is the official notice.