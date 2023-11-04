Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC releases answer key for the Assistant Professor posts, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 05:46 PM IST

JKPSC releases answer key for Assistant Professor posts.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the answer key for the Assistant Professor posts on November 4. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Download JKPSC Assistant Professor answer key 2023

The answer key has been released for the Assistant Professor posts in the disciplines of General Surgery, and Obsts. & Gyane, Pediatrics, Pathology, Opthalmology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Psychiatry, Radio Diagnosis, General Medicine and Blood bank. The examination was conducted on November 3.

JKPSC Assistant professor answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Written Examination for filling up of Gazetted vacancies in various Government Medical Colleges in Health and Medical Education Department - Provisional Answer key(s)"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the JKPSC AE answer key 2023

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the answer key below:

