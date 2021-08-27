Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB answer keys 2021 released of exams held from Aug 17-24 for various posts
competitive exams

JKSSB answer keys 2021 released of exams held from Aug 17-24 for various posts

JKSSB answer keys 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has released the answer key of the recruitment examination for various posts of health and medical education department.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:55 PM IST
JKSSB answer keys 2021: Candidates who appeared for the JKSSB recruitment examination-2021 can check the answer key on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.(JKSSB )

JKSSB answer keys 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has released the answer key of the recruitment examination for various posts of health and medical education department. Candidates who appeared for the JKSSB recruitment examination-2021 can check the answer key on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB recruitment examinations-2021 for the posts of E.C.G technician, junior x-ray technician, x-ray assistant, junior laboratory technician, jr. lab assistant, carpenter, tailor, junior plumber, junior electrician, gas pipe line operator, junior plumber, junior mechanic technician , fitter, junior pharmacist, theatre assistant, social worker, junior health inspector, dhobi, junior store keeper, jr theatre assistants, junior grade nurse and various other posts were conducted from August 17 to August 24, as per the schedule.

Direct link to check JKSSB answer key 2021

How to check JKSSB answer key 2021 and response sheet:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Response sheet, Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) to the CBT Examination for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department held w.e.f 17th of August to 25th of August, 2021".

RELATED STORIES

Submit your roll number, date of birth, date of examination and batch timing shown in your admit card .

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Candidates can raise objections against answer key(s)/Question Paper(s) through the online link available on the website of the Board till August 29 only. The candidates can submit their objections along-with documentary evidence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb jkssb recruitment answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 released, direct link here

JEE Advanced 2021: Registration begins on September 11 on jeeadv.ac.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP